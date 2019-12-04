Shakira and Gerard Pique take romantic horseride on the beach

Shakira and Gerard Pique are getting romantic! Over the weekend, the power couple took a lovely and picturesque stroll on the beach and shared the ~content~ on their social media accounts for all their fans to see.

In the photo posted on the soccer player’s social media stories, he and the Colombian singer are riding horses close to the beach. Both are wearing sweater weather attire with jeans and hoodies. Before taking a quick picture of the two, Gerard also shared a video of the the beach they visited. Before the story ends, Shakira pops out and laughs at the camera.

Before this romantic getaway, the couple enjoyed a day out with their two kids four-year-old Sasha and six-year-old Milán, who both seem to also enjoy the outdoors are growing up to be environmentally conscious. During a family hike, the boys were pictured clearing the path by picking up garbage and waste.