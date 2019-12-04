No titles, no problem! Princess Madeleine’s young children were all smiles during a family outing over the weekend. The Swedish royal, 37, took to her personal social media account on Sunday, October 13, to share an adorable, new picture of her daughters Princess Leonore and Princess Adrienne, as well as son Prince Nicolas. Alongside the snapshot, the royal mom of three simply penned, “Siblings! 😍😍😍.”

Sisters Leonore, five, and Adrienne, one, twinned in blue dresses, while Nicholas, four, looked sharp in a blue polo and dark-colored shorts. The image appears to have been taken in front of Damien Hirst' gilded mammoth skeleton at the Faena Hotel in Miami, which is where Madeleine and husband Christopher O’Neill reside. The family of five moved to Florida last year. At the time, palace noted that the "time and opportunity for the United States is good for the family when the children are still in pre-school age.”

The Princess’ photograph of her kids comes less than a week after the Swedish Royal Court announced that her three children, as well as Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia’s sons—Princes Gabriel and Alexander—were being removed from the royal house. Although the palace stated that Madeleine and Carl Philip’s kids will no longer enjoy the style of Royal Highness, they will retain their titles of Duke and Duchess previously granted by King Carl XVI Gustaf, and will continue to be members of the royal family, but they won’t be expected to perform official royal duties.

Following news of the royal family’s changes, Princess Madeleine released a statement. “This change has been planned for a long time,” she said. “Chris and I think it is good that our children now have a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as individuals in the future.”