Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have launched a new initiative to combat hate online. The Swedish royal couple announced on Thursday, October 10, the hashtag #nejtillnäthat, and its logo that aim to distance people from hatred. “Hate is everywhere, in all walks of life, all professions, gender identities and ages. We know that and that is enough now. The goal is that, under a common symbol and active use of the symbol, we show that we distance ourselves from net hatred and all that it means. That as many people as possible say no. Saying away is something we can all do. And we start NOW! “ a message on Sofia and Carl Philip’s personal social media account read.

©Getty Images Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden launched an initiative to combat hate online

Nejtillnäthat’s official web site notes that mental ill health is increasing, especially among children and young people. “Politicians are resigning because of threats and many dare not express their political opinion in fear of reprisals. Thus, the hatred constitutes a direct threat to democracy. Just because we have freedom of speech and something is not illegal doesn't mean it's okay,” the site states.

The webpage encourages individuals to respond to hateful and nasty comments with #nejtillnäthat, rather than arguing, apologizing or hating back, which they say is “rarely a good strategy.” The site points out that everyone needs to take responsibility to create a more “inclusive Internet.” Rather than idly scrolling through hatred online, they want people to act with #nejtillnäthat.