Kim Kardashian’s recent trip to Armenia is one she’ll never forget. The 38-year-old reality star revealed on Thursday, October 10, that she was baptized in her late father Robert Kardashian’s family's country of origin alongside her youngest children—Psalm, five-months, Chicago, one, and Saint, three. Sharing photos of herself with six-year-old daughter North West, Kim penned, “Thank you Armenia for hosting my family and I in such a memorable trip.”

©Instagram The reality star and her four children traveled to Armenia

She continued, “So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD.”

It’s unclear whether North was baptized as well. Kim and husband Kanye West had their firstborn baptized in an Armenian church in Jerusalem back in 2015. Meanwhile, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm were baptized Monday, October 7, at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat, Armenia. Kourtney Kardashian, as well as her kids Penelope and Mason joined Kim on the trip. During their visit, the famous sisters had dinner with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, and visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.

Last month, the KKW beauty mogul tweeted about her upcoming trip to Armenia, writing, “I will be visiting Armenia in the next 2 weeks and hope to seek ways I can help increase trade and hopefully create jobs for Armenians which includes @skims production there in the future. @ANCA_DC.”