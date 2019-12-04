Ahead of the Malificent: Mistress of Evil premiere, Walt Disney Pictures has released an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette highlighting Angelina Jolie’s portrayal of the iconic Disney villain. “There is no one in the world that could play Maleficent except for Angelina Jolie.,” he co-star Elle Fanning, who plays the sleeping beauty Aurora, says in the video. “Seeing her for the first time back in the black cloak and horns, it’s very exciting.”

©Disney Angelina Jolie reprises her role as the Disney villain in ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’

The film will take place five years after the events of the first film, and will see the “evil” horned fairy and the future Queen navigate new struggles and adversaries in their quest to protect both humans and fairies in their magical lands. Directed by Joachim Rønning, the film will delve deeper into the complex character of Malificent. “Malificent is a character people used to think of as one thing and now we know more of who she is,” Angelina explains in the featurette. “In this film, we pose the question, ‘Are we all good, are we all bad?’”

Angelina and Elle are back for the sequel and are joined by a star-studded cast. Chiwetel Ejiofor and Ed Skrein are in the film as well as Michelle Pfeiffer, who will portray Queen Ingrith. This week, the A-list cast attended the film’s red carpet premiere in London, which included four of Angelina and Brad Pitt’s children. During the premiere, the actress opened up about how she relates to her Maleficent character, who is parenting Aurora.