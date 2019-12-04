Although they’ve been private about their relationship in the past, Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker have been red carpet hopping this past week! The power couple attended the movie premiere for the actress’ latest flick Zombieland: Double Tap after attending the Los Angeles premiere for the documentary Rosario narrated The Need To Grow.

©Getty Images Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker displayed major PDA during the red carpet for Zombieland: Double Tap

At the Zombieland: Double Tap premiere, Rosario looked chic in a pinstriped blazer with matching flared pants. Meanwhile, the 2020 presidential candidate opted for a classic black suit with a navy blue tie. The two were photographed holding hands, laughing and taking selfies. They also mingled with Rosario’s co-stars, including Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Zoey Deutch.

Loading the player...

Earlier the two also made an appearance together for The Need To Grow documentary, which touches upon the importance of framable soil. The couple posed with other individuals involved in the film and then took a few adorable pictures together. This is the first time Rosario and Cory show their affection publicly. The two have been coy about their relationship in the past, but have spoke greatly about each other.

“She really has this nurturing spirit that has made me more courageous not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but I think in our own personal relationships to love more fearlessly.” he previously said. “I’m very, very blessed to be with somebody that makes me a better person.”