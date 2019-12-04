For a look at more exclusive photos from our special family edition, pick up the November issue of HOLA! USA - available to subscribers now and on newsstands October 25. Subscribe today!



For decades, the world has received their news from María Elena Salinas. The legendary broadcast journalist, who is considered “The Voice of Hispanic America,” has had an illustrious career in the Spanish news market reporting on the current news as well as interviewing heads of state, dictators, rebel leaders and presidents of the United States. Now, the Mexican-American journalist is making a transition and crossing over to the English market with her new gig at CBS News. María spoke to HOLA! USA about her decision.

©Getty Images María Elena Salinas spoke to HOLA! USA about her gig at CBS News

When asked what she does to de-stress, María joked that she “changes profession.” “I look for balance, because everything can't be about work,” she told HOLA! USA in the November issue of the magazine. “Sometimes we forget to take care of ourselves physically, emotionally and mentally. I exercise, read, share with my friends ... Also, it’s important to learn to say "No.”



During the conversation, the 65-year-old journalist also revealed that if she could interview anyone today it would be her late father. “When he died, I discovered many things about him that I didn't know,” she shared. “He was an intellectual with a PhD in philosophy and spoke several languages. He was a very reserved man. I even wrote a book about it.”

©Getty Images “I look for balance, because everything can't be about work,” she told HOLA! USA

Although the award-winning journalist is still busy, she shared what she likes to do on her down time.“Rest, go to the movies, eat,” she says. And now that I work more selectively, I travel as much as I can.”

