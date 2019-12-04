Demi lovato mourns the death of a friend

Demi Lovato announced devastating news on Wednesday night. The 27-year-old Sorry Not Sorry singer took to her social media stories to remember her friend Thomas who had passed away the night before after battling addiction.

“Devastated. Please hold your loved ones tight,” she began her message, which was accompanied by a black-and-white photo of her late friend. “Tell them they are special and that you love them. Make sure they know it. RIP to my boo @sirtruss.” Demi, who has battled addiction herself, also sent an important note to her fans, urging them to help people around them that are struggling. “Addiction is NO joke,” she wrote. “Heaven gained this beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease. I’m crushed and will always miss you @sirtruss. If you or someone you know is struggling please know it’s okay to ask for help.”

Last year in July, Demi had a nearly fatal overdose after relapsing. Shortly after, the 27-year-old singer opened up to her fans about the tragic experience. “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time,” she wrote in her message. “It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”