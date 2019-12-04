Jennifer Lopez paid homage to the role that started it all! On Saturday, November 2, the triple threat took the stage during the IHeartRadio Fiesta Latina where she channeled her inner Selena Quintanilla. “Even though we like doing some of the new stuff, I know that some of you know me from a movie that I did a long time ago,” she told the crowd in the American Airlines arena in Miami.

After asking if there are any Selena fans in the house, the 50-year-old went into a performance of Si Una Vez. Before launching into the lyrics, the On the Floor singer took the Queen of Tejano’s iconic stance as she walked to the center of the stage and went into the song.

©GettyImages Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to Selena Quintanilla during the IHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

During her it’s my party tour, JLo performed one of the Mexican icon’s hit singles each night. Over two decades before incorporating the late singer’s music in her performance, Jennifer became a household name when she starred in the 1997 film about her life.



Jennifer’s performance at the festival also brought a major first. To the surprise of the crowd, Jenny from the Block opened her set with her latest Spanish-language dance single Baila Conmigo. “I had to come down here, because you guys made Baila Conmigo go straight to number one on Latin iTunes when it came out and I had to say thank you. Thank you so much.”