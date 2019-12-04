Latinas united at The Addams Family star-studded movie premiere. Karol G and Christina Aguilera dressed to the nines to attend the red carpet for the highly-anticipated animated flick. Karol arrived in a stunning blue getup, while Christina opted to come in costume with the rest of her family, including her partner Matthew Rutler and two sons.

Karol G and Christina Aguilera attended the red carpet premiere for 'The Addams Family'



Ahead of the premiere, Karol posed with Christina for a quick photo, showing off both their outfits. Karol’s blue blazer was complimented with black leather tights and an oversized accent belt. Meanwhile, Christina dressed like Morticia Addams, wearing a floor-length black gown and styling her hair slick straight. The two Latina powerhouses are also responsible for two of the movie’s songs.



This is the first time Karol has dipped her talents in Hollywood. The Colombian singer has yet to show us her acting chops, but for this project, she teamed up with Snoop Dogg and Migos to create the bilingual theme song for the movie. Titled My Family, Karol raps and sings in Spanish alongside the head-bopping beats. “Guess who sings in the official song of the Addams Family movie!!,” she previously announced to her fans on social media.