Demi Lovato returned to the spotlight for her first major interview in over one year, and it was nothing short of inspiring. Armed with formative life experience, the 27-year-old talent called upon the headline-making trials and tribulations she’s overcome to inspire attendees at the Teen Vogue Summit 2019 in L.A. on Saturday, November 2. Above all else, she reveled in the fact that she’s happy where she is today.

©GettyImages

“What I see in the mirror [is] someone that’s overcome a lot,” she said to Teen Vogue’s Editor in Chief while at the Goya Studios event. “I’ve been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter. I don’t see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown in their way.”

Marking her first public conversation since her near-fatal overdose in July of 2018, the star didn’t shy away from discussing her dark times. “Over the past five years I have changed a lot. Like, I have gone through a lot. This is like, really, my first public thing back,” she said, “so forgive me if I’m a little nervous, but… I haven’t done anything in front of an audience in a while.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato and more celebrities have written books that will inspire you!



She added: “I wish that I would have known that it is best to live your life without hiding anything. I spent so many years trying to put on the role model front rather than being true to myself and being me. It’s just better to be yourself, so if you want to dye your hair purple, dye your hair purple. If you want to love someone of the same sex, love someone of the same sex. Just be yourself.”

©GettyImages

Fellow Disney star Sofia Carson was also among the fierce famous female guests at the summit. The Descendants 3 actress flaunted fabulous floral style, in addition to her own inspiring engagement with fans. She later took to the stage to participate in a group panel.