Some wear their hearts on their sleeves, but Katherine Schwarzenegger wears her hubby’s initials on her ear. The 29-year-old author showed off her subtle tribute to husband Chris Pratt while co-hosting the fourth hour of the Today show on Wednesday, October 2, with mom Maria Shriver and Hoda Kotb. "I was just looking at your cute earrings and I saw it says CP," Hoda pointed out. “It does. My hubby,” Katherine replied. Though there was some confusion when Maria thought they were her brothers Christopher and Patrick Schwarzenegger’s initials. “This is for my husband,” Katherine clairfied. “This CP is for my husband.”

©Nathan Congleton/NBC Katherine Schwarzenegger had a special tribute for husband Chris Pratt on the Today show

While on the NBC show, the women discussed a quote that a viewer sent in about things falling into place after having fallen apart. Katherine admitted that she’s “definitely” felt that way in the past.

"You don't know what's going on [and] wonder why certain things are happening in your life and then later they make sense and you're like, 'That's exactly why.' It's a struggle, I think, to wait, to figure out why that was happening," she said. "When you're in the moment, you're just very focused on getting through it and defeating it. And then when you're able to actually see and realize like why you go through something, it's the best." Maria added, “[Katherine] was saying, ‘I waited through all these guys to finally find Chris [Pratt],” to which Katherine laughed, “All these guys mom.”

©John & Joseph Photography Inc. The couple said “I do” in June 2019

“With dating, with anything that you do, it's, like, you have all these experiences [that] can sometimes be really challenging," Katherine continued. "And then especially with finding someone that you're going to spend the rest of your life with; you find them and you're like, 'That's exactly why past things didn't work out.'"

Chris and Eunice Kennedy's granddaughter tied the knot on June 8, at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. The bride looked stunning in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé crinoline lace bustier column gown that featured a full skirt, which extended into a lace train. The newlyweds confirmed their nuptials the day after the wedding, along with a romantic photo of themselves from the celebration. “Yesterday was the best day of our lives," they penned on their respective social media pages. "We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional."