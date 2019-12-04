“You are responsible for introducing me to Prince Harry and Meghan because you play polo with Harry and you and I feel very strongly and support what’s happening right now to protect themselves. I learned just how much scrutiny they’re under all the time.”

©Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

“I’ve been friends with him for 12, 13 years now and I’ve seen it all happen right from the very beginning when he was who he was and he was younger. He’s a wonderful man, someone who really cares, he’s really committed, he really cares about children, he cares about making the world a better place. Then he found Meghan, who is an incredible girl. She’s amazing, she gave up the things that she had to marry this man which she loves, which is great. And people think of it like how easy it is for you to marry this guy, but nobody knows the hard things that go with that.

Loading the player...

“To me the most surprising this is that some people are not seeing that these are heroes. We should be treating them as heroes. These guys are taking their time to make the world a better place and they’re all fighting for us. Instead of us embracing them and loving them and cheering them on, we are attacking them. So it’s a shame.”