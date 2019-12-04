In case you didn’t know, Sofia Vergara has a 26-year-old niece Claudia Vergara, who is the spitting image of the Modern Family actress. The two ladies stepped out in Los Angeles for a scenic stroll with Sofia’s pet pooch wearing similar styles.

Sofia is wearing her go-to jeans paired with a denim corset top from her new Sofía Jeans fall collection exclusively sold at Walmart.com. “Home and the [sun] is out just in time to wear my #sofiajeans denim corset top on my walk with @cdvergara and @baguettegonzalez,” 🥰 she wrote alongside three pictures of the stylish trio walking.

Claudia also opted for a pair of classic jeans and a simple black top with heels. In the photos, the aunt and niece are laughing as they walk with Sofia’s dog Baguette Gonzales, who is equally as chic in a sparkly gold dress and pink leash.

This isn’t the first time Sofia and Claudia step out looking like twins. The 26-year-old, who is a host for Telemundo’s LatinX Now! show, is constantly getting compared to her celebrity aunt. “I feel very flattered and lucky,” she previously told HOLA!. “Not only because they tell me that I look like her, but also to have her as my aunt and to be able to learn from her.”