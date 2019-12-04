Stylish minds think alike—Crown Princess Mary channeled Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis at the opening of the Danish parliament on Tuesday, October 1. The royal mom of four took a page out of the former first lady’s stylebook wearing a pink coat with a matching pillbox hat.

©Getty Images Crown Princess Mary channeled Jacqueline Onassis on Oct. 1

Mary recycled her belted coat by Dutch-Danish designer Claes Iversen for the official opening of the new parliamentary year, which takes place the first Tuesday in October, at Christiansborg Palace. The Crown Princess was joined by her dapper husband Crown Prince Frederik, as well as her mother-in-law Queen Margrethe and Princess Benedikte at the royal engagement.

Mary’s ensemble for the recent outing evoked memories of former President John F. Kennedy’s wife. Jackie famously wore a pink Chanel suit and pillbox hat on the day her husband was assassinated. The late style icon was known for wearing monochromatic outfits that consisted of dresses, coats, and skirt suits teamed with hats that matched.

©Grosby Group Jackie Kennedy was known for monochromatic ensembles

The Crown Princess often steps out in outfits that are reminiscent of the iconic American first lady. Aside from Mary, numerous high-profile women have emulated Jackie’s style over the years, from current First Lady Melania Trump to fellow royals Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Princess Eugenie.