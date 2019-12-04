Camila Mendes and Charles Melton are 'taking a break' in their relationship

Sad news for Camila Mendes and Charles Melton. After over a year of dating, the Riverdale stars have decided to end their relationship for now. According to E! News, Camila, 25 and Charles, 28, are “taking a break from their relationship.” A source close to the couple shared: “Their relationship escalated very quickly, and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves.” The source added: “They both have movie projects separately and it’s been a lot on both their plates. Nothing in particular happened, they just both felt busy and overwhelmed and it was a lot of pressure on them.” During the course of their relationship, the stars kept their love under wraps.

The pair confirmed their love in October 2018. Over the summer, the pair celebrated a milestone in the romance with a series of sweet pictures celebrating their anniversary. “365 days. I love you,” Camila wrote next to a picture of them sharing a kiss on a boat. “I love you,” Charles captioned a picture of the pair wrapped in each other’s arms. In May, the Perfect Date actress took to social media to celebrate her love and his latest role.

Sharing a picture from the carpet of The Sun is Also a Star, Camila revealed a sweet detail about their romance. “I remember the day @melton told me about this project. we were still just friends then. he hadn’t even been cast yet. they hadn’t even started casting. all he told me was “i’m going to play this role, i am daniel bae.” aside from having the biggest heart out of anyone i know, his passion and tenacity are part of the reason i fell in love with him,” she wrote.

“Watching him throw his entire heart and soul into this story of love taught me a lot about the kind of person he is. i’m probably sharing too much, but before we started dating he’d often get mad at me for trying to bring logic into love. he taught me that love doesn’t have an explanation, it either exists or it doesn’t. it was his vulnerability not only as an actor, but also as a man, that taught me that valuable message, one that is so relevant to this film."