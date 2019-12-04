Date Night! Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef sat front row at the Dior Men's show in Miami

Ricky Martin and his husband, Jwan Yosef, took a break from parenting for a fashion-packed night out. The handsome couple stepped out for date night at the Dior Men’s Fall 2020 show in Miami where they joined other A-listers on the front row, including Maluma, Winnie Harlow and Kim and Kourtney Kardashian among others. Ricky and his hubby dressed to the nines, each with their double-tap worthy styles. The Puerto Rican singer opted for a pristine off-white suit teamed with multi-color sneakers, meanwhile, Jwan rocked a black get-up with a printed watercolor jacket.

Ricky and his artist hubby proved their the ultimate fashion couple

Besides killing it in their respective careers, the couple has been busy at home after welcoming their fourth child, Renn-Martin Yosef in October. The Livin’ La Vida Loca singer took to his social media to share the joyful news with his fans with sweet photo featuring the happy parents with their new son. "Our son Renn Martin-Yosef was born," he wrote next to the snap.

Ricky and Jwan also share their twin boys Valentino and Matteo, 11, and ten-month-old daughter Lucia. The couple took their time in sharing photos of their little girl, but when they finally did, fans of the artists melted over her precious crystal blue eyes and chubby baby cheeks.

The couple welcomed their fourth child in October

There’s no question Ricky’s children are growing up fast. His eldest boys are about to be pre-teens, which means we might get to see more of their personal styles. Already we can tell they’ll be winning the fashion game as they’ve been blessed with two very stylish dads.

Recently, Valentino shared his artistic personality when he debuted bright pink hair. The Cántalo singer shared his son’s new look on his stories and commented with heart-eye and drooling face emojis. We can’t wait to see more of his tweens’ styles at red carpet and fashion events!