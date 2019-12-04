Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth extend their family - and the kids are delighted!

One of the reasons Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth moved from Los Angeles to his home country Australia was for their children to have a more relaxed way of life and to be more in contact with nature. And it's safe to say they have completely achieved their goals. The couple, along with their three children - seven-year-old India, and five-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan - have been busy enjoying the stunning landscapes of Byron Bay, the idyllic area where they are based, practising outdoor sports or hanging out with animals and pets. And the nature-loving family have taken things one step further, as shown in the latest photo 43-year-old Elsa shared on her social media. "Our new member of the herd," she writes alongside a sweet picture presenting a new equestrian friend.

Elsa presented the new addition to the Hemsworth family with this cute photo

The Hemsworths have something of a menagerie of pets. Apart from Sunny the dog, they also have two lizards, two guinea pigs and chickens Moto and Pizza, among others! So the new addition to the family will have plenty of company. Not only that - Elsa is also passionate about horses, as she explained in a blog for Glamour magazine talking about her relationship with them in her younger years: "The best thing was when I got good at horse jumping my mother bought me my own horse. It was one of the happiest moments of my life!"

"My little animal whisperer," she wrote along with this picture of seven-year-old India with a parrot

For the Spanish actress, it is very important that their children learn to love and look after their pets. Sharing beautiful pictures of Sasha riding a horse and the "bunny buddy medal," India was awarded after feeding the school pet rabbits, she reflected on the positive effect this has on the little ones. "Children who are taught to be kind, compassionate and respectful towards animals treat other children better and are more considerate in their relationships with others, and also when they grow up."