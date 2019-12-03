It has been a big month for Sofia Vergara: she's celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with hubby Joe Manganiello, hosted an epic glitter-filled Thanksgiving bash with her family and is now celebrating her dog Baguette Gonzalez's sixth birthday!

Both Sofia and her son Manolo Gonzalez took to their personal social media pages to show their combined 17.9 million followers the lavish affair that was held in Baguette's honor.

There was cake (because what is a party without cake), fellow doggo friends and close family in attendance.

The CANINI by Baguette entrepreneur (yes, Baguette owns a company) had her very own birthday table setting with a fruity looking cake, bejeweled accessories and a crown shaped dog bed for her to lounge on.