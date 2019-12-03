Cardi B is going into the new year with something to celebrate. The Bodak Yellow rapper holds the title for the most-streamed female rapper of 2019 in the US, according to Spotify. The 26-year-old Bronx native took to her social media to celebrate the occasion and remind her followers of her most important job. “Thankful and grateful! It’s crazy cause this year I ain’t put out too much music and didn’t record much. Gearing up for the new year and cooking some good sh–t for y’all for 2020 .Hopefully ya love it. Thanks for your support. I love ya. Im nothing without ya ....actually I am. Imma MOTHA! Lols.”

Cardi Was also in the number five spot as one of the most-streamed female artists of the year. The Bronx native’s South of the Border collaborator Camila Cabello also had something to celebrate, as she and Shawn Mendes had the most-streamed song with Señorita. The single, which was released in July, was the first to reach the one-billion streams mark. Bad Bunny also joined the list as the number five most streamed global artist of 2019.