There may be no crying in the club for Camila Cabello but that didn’t stop her from shedding a few tears on social media. In honor of the upcoming release of her album Romance, the 22-year-old took to social media to share an adorable throwback. “Me crying cuz romance comes out in THREE days.” In the photo, a baby Camila looks into the camera as someone tries to comfort her through her tears. Giving us more feels, the Señorita songstress shared another picture via her stories next to her adorable pup Eugene Fitzherbert. “Me getting emo cuz he trust me enough to fall asleep on me.” Cue the awwws.

©@camila_cabello Camila Cabello shared an adorably sad throwback in honor of her album Romancen

Camila has been sharing a lot of special moments in the run up to her sophomore album. To the surprise of fans, Camila finally made the big reveal about the album’s release date along with a special message. “This album to me had almost too much life to fit in the music - With this album the art was life itself. And I was just a painter trying to paint it as closely as possible to what I was seeing,” she wrote. “This album feels so close to me that I get actual chest pains and knots in my stomach listening to some of these songs.”

She continued: “This was a huge chapter in my life, this album, these songs. Just feeling really thankful for all the madness and the beauty of this life and thankful for music itself, for being my medicine and my mirror and my healer. Thankful for all of you for caring to even listen to it, I don’t take that for granted . See you December 6th and welcome to the world of #Romance.”