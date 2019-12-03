Jennifer Lopez next venture might be on Broadway! During the Gotham Awards in New York City, the 50-year-old entertainer posed on the red carpet and she looked hella good in a Ralph Russo design and Jimmy Choo pumps. But when she wasn’t working the camera, JLo talked about her latest role in Hustlers and revealed that she (squeal!!!) is open to the idea of turning it into a Broadway show!

Jennifer Lopez teased the idea of a Hustlers Broadway show

“That's something that would be amazing," she told Extra on the red carpet about the idea of turning the movie into a show on stage. "It really lends itself to a Broadway show, and to a live-performance show." She also teased that she might be open to starring in the show, but the possibility is slim."I don't know that I would do it,” she shared. “I would produce it, for sure. I don't know. Maybe. You never know with me."

Jennifer has conquered Hollywood and the music industry, but has yet to dabble in Broadway. She was previously set to star in NBC’s live show of Bye Bye Birdie, but was delayed since 2017 due to JLo’s busy schedule. If this Hustlers Broadway dream comes true, it would mark her first role on stage. Her role as a street-smart pole dancer in the critically-acclaimed movie has garnered her considerable Oscar buzz, something that she feels incredibly proud of.