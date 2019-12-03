Shakira is celebrating a major achievement! The Colombian singer’s foundation Pies Descalzos just honored one of its first graduating classes in Shakira’s hometown city Barranquilla. She took to her social media account to share the happy news along with a picture of the class and a sweet message for them as they embark on their future.

©@shakira Shakira celebrated the graduating class of her foundation Pies Descalzos

“67 students of Piez Descalzos graduated this Saturday in Barranquilla,” she began her moving message. “Instead of ending up in delinquency or using drugs, many of them our on their way to universities and will become upstanding citizens in their communities thanks to their access to a good education.” Shakira, who created the foundation in the 90s after worrying about children in vulnerable environments and situations, has more plans to expand her schools.

Loading the player...

In the next year, the singer’s foundation is slated to create more schools in Baranquilla as well as in Cartagena with each holding approximately 1,000 students. Besides the schools, she also plans on opening centers for children up to five-years-old. These will hold up to 300 kids. She recently attended WISE conference in Qatar and spoke about her plans for the future in education.