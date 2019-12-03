Jennifer Lopez made sure all eyes were on her when she hit the Gotham Independent Film Awards red carpet on Monday. Her movie Hustlers was nominated for Best Feature Film and even though the award finally went to competitor movie Marriage Story, the 50-year-old owned the carpet and posed for photographers like a winner. JLo looked absolutely stunning in a Ralph & Russo one-shoulder, sheer black gown - trimmed with feathers and embroidered gold beadings. The figure-hugging dress was incredibly flattering and showcased her amazing curves to perfection.

©GettyImages The 50-year-old left guests speechless at the Gotham Film Awards with this incredible Ralph&Russo gown

Jennifer's intricate updo - her signature hairstyle for red carpet events - perfectly complemented the black-and-gold design and made her look every inch the diva. She accessorized her look with striking diamond earrings and jewelry by Yeprem, and killer Jimmy Choo heels.

The Hustlers star looked happy and relaxed during the evening and was joined by her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and her film castmates Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Lili Reinhart. They all posed with big smiles during the ceremony that marks the beginning of the Awards season, culminating in the Oscars on February 10.