Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson's giant Miss Universe flower dress will blow you away

One of the most exciting moments in the Miss Universe competition every year comes when the beauty pageant contestants take the stage dressed in the traditional attire of their countries. The stunning contenders showcase elaborate, incredible designs inspired by their cultures, and on many occasions leave the audience speechless with the dreamy creations. This is certainly the case of Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson, who recently presented the dress she will be wearing at the 68th edition of the competition.

Miss Universe Puerto Rico's official social platforms distributed stunning pictures showcasing the dress that Madison will wear on December 8 in Atlanta. The gown - created by fashion designer Joshuan Aponte in collaboration with a great team of craftsmen - replicates the national flower of the country, Puerto Rico's hibiscus, and it's simply a work of art.

The designer also shared on social media some of the details about the design process of the intricate gown: "The color palette reflects Puerto Rico's diversity in nature, the golden coqui, whose scientific name is Eleutherodactylus jasperi, the living example of the Caribbean island's most distinctive landscape is also there," says Aponte regarding the golden frog displayed on the dress' bodice.

The bodice of the dress showcases a golden coqui, a typical amphibian from Puerto Rico

"The green and the red represent Puerto Rico's hibiscus, the national symbol, very carefully treated, with delicate light fabrics to also replicate the freshness of the country's mountains."

The impressive gown is not a feast for the eyes, but the ears too! It also includes audio effects thanks to a Bluetooth device that will replicate the sounds made by the golden coqui. Showing the high-tech skills used to fabricate the costume - that took eight months to be created - the outfit is topped off by a giant 3D printed pistil-shaped headpiece.