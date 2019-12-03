Marc Anthony's ex-wife Dayanara Torres gives update on her cancer treatment

Happy news for Marc Anthony's ex-wife Dayanara Torres. After being diagnosed with skin cancer at the beginning of 2019, the former Miss Universe shared with her fans that an end is sight for her treatment, more specifically in March 2020. Till that long-awaited moment arrives, the Puerto Rican beauty queen continues facing it with bravery, surrounded by her loved ones and sharing updates with her fans on social media. Dayanara recently posted a new video where she gives details about her immunotherapy session number 14, at the same time raising awareness about skin cancer.

The model announced that the treatment she is following to fight against her cancer will end next year

The mother of Cristian and Ryan - the two sons she shares with Salsa legend Marc – smiles at the camera and shows the back of her mobile, with a cover where you can read Guerrera, (warrior). In the images, we can also see her mom Doña Luz Delgado, holding her hand while she waits for her daughter to finish the session. Dayanara, always positive, uses the lyrics of Juanes' hit, La vida es un ratico, to share with her fans that something good is about to begin: "Llegan buenos tiempos y los malos ya se van, " (Good times come and the bad times go away) says the song.

In the emotional post, Dayanara shares her personal experience and asks her followers to check with the doctors as soon as they realize something might not be ok - skin cancer is one of the most aggressive ones, and its early detection saves lives.

Doña Luz Delgado, Dayanara's mom, always by her daughter's side

“I need to talk about my situation in order to raise awareness.... I used to live completely ignorant to the situation I am going through today," she said in her post. "Melanoma is the most serious cancer of all, it can spread out to any other areas in your body, and even worse, to any organ, as it runs through your lymphatic system."



“On January, 2019, I was diagnosed with a metastatic melanoma, phase three. After going through two surgeries - the last one left me with 77 stitches behind my thigh, knee and calf - in March this year I started the treatment that will finish on March 2020."

Dayanara's efforts in raising awareness on cancer and the importance of its early detection are such, that several outlets have reported about an increase of Latin patients checking with their doctors since she publicly shared her story. The "Dayanara effect" has helped specialists to make their patients understand how important it is to ask for an appointment as soon as they see any unusual spot on their skins.