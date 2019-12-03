Eva Longoria shares inspiring message of support for friend Gabrielle Union

Eva Longoria is coming in defense of one of her good friends in entertainment. The Grand Hotel producer took to her social media to speak out and speak up for pal Gabrielle Union after the news of her America’s Got Talent exit. “What @gabunion experienced on set at @NBC’s #AmericasGotTalent is unacceptable. It’s time for @NBCUniversal to commit to long-term, concrete action to fix its toxic workplace culture and ensure safety and equity for all its workers. Add your name through @timesupnow Instagram story. #TimeUp on the imbalance of power.” On November 22, it was revealed that Gabrielle and fellow judge Julianne Hough would not return for the upcoming season.

The actress and the dancer replaced the spots vacated by Mel B and Heidi Klum ahead of the 14th season. Shortly after the news broke, Variety reported that Gabrielle expressed concerns with NBC over racially insensitive remarks and situations that occurred during filming. It was also reported that Gabrielle and Julianne were given “exssesive notes” about their appearance. Eva wasn’t the only person to come to support of the Bring it On star. A few days after the incident, Gabrielle’s husband Dwyane Wade spoke out in his wife’s defense. “Men lie, Women lie, numbers don’t.” Over this past year I’ve been approached by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they’ve started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show,” he wrote on social media.

“So when i got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!? I am still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture. As proud as I were of her being selected as a judge on #AGT— I am even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US.”

Gabrielle received support from various stars including her husband Dwyane Wade

Other notable stars to come in defense were Ariana Grande, Jameela Jamil and Ellen Pompeo. After all of the love and support, Gabrielle took to social media to express her graditude. “So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone... you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever.”