Sofia Vergara throws epic sixth birthday party for dog Baguette - see the video

It has been a big month for Sofia Vergara: she's celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with hubby Joe Manganiello, hosted an epic glitter-filled Thanksgiving bash with her family and is now celebrating her dog Baguette Gonzalez's sixth birthday!

Both Sofia and her son Manolo Gonzalez took to their personal social media pages to show their combined 17.9 million followers the lavish affair that was held in Baguette's honor.

There was cake (because what is a party without cake), fellow doggo friends and close family in attendance.

The CANINI by Baguette entrepreneur (yes, Baguette owns a company) had her very own birthday table setting with a fruity looking cake, bejeweled accessories and a crown shaped dog bed for her to lounge on.

The pretty pup celebrated her sixth birthday in style sporting pearls and a pink dress

Fans of both Sofia, Manolo and Baguette (Baguette has her own social media page) flooded the comments section wishing her a very happy birthday.

Sofia's look-a-like niece, Claudia Vergara, commented on her cousin Manolo's photo "Mmiiiiios," while famous friend Dillion Francis took to Baguette's comment section and shared a "HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!!"