Cardi B celebrates latest milestone and reminds fans of her most-important role

Cardi B is going into the new year with something to celebrate. The Bodak Yellow rapper holds the title for the most-streamed female rapper of 2019 in the US, according to Spotify. The 26-year-old Bronx native took to her social media to celebrate the occasion and remind her followers of her most important job. “Thankful and grateful! It’s crazy cause this year I ain’t put out too much music and didn’t record much. Gearing up for the new year and cooking some good sh–t for y’all for 2020 .Hopefully ya love it. Thanks for your support. I love ya. Im nothing without ya ....actually I am. Imma MOTHA! Lols.”

Cardi B is the most-streamed female rapper of 2019 according to Spotify

Cardi Was also in the number five spot as one of the most-streamed female artists of the year. The Bronx native’s South of the Border collaborator Camila Cabello also had something to celebrate, as she and Shawn Mendes had the most-streamed song with Señorita. The single, which was released in July, was the first to reach the one-billion streams mark. Bad Bunny also joined the list as the number five most streamed global artist of 2019.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's single Señorita is the most-streamed track

The Puerto Rican rapper came in behind Post Malone, Billie Eillish, Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran. The Vete rapper appeared on the list again under the most-streamed male artist category. Joining him were Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, Khalid and his Oasis collaborator J Balvin. Spotify didn’t just account for the year 2019. The streaming giant also took into account the biggest artists of the decade. Drake took the top spot, followed by Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Eminem.

J Balvin and Bad Bunny also appeared as two of the most-streamed male artists of the year

As for the most-streamed songs of the decade, listeners couldn’t get enough of Shape of You (Ed Sheeran), One Dance (Drake), Rockstar (Post Malone, 21 Savage), Closer (The Chainsmokers, Halsey), and Thinking Out Loud (Ed Sheeran). Here’s to more music in 2020 and beyond.