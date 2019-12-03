Shakira's dreams are coming true - read her moving update

Shakira is celebrating a major achievement! The Colombian singer’s foundation Pies Descalzos just honored one of its first graduating classes in Shakira’s hometown city Barranquilla. She took to her social media account to share the happy news along with a picture of the class and a sweet message for them as they embark on their future.

“67 students of Piez Descalzos graduated this Saturday in Barranquilla,” she began her moving message. “Instead of ending up in delinquency or using drugs, many of them our on their way to universities and will become upstanding citizens in their communities thanks to their access to a good education.” Shakira, who created the foundation in the 90s after worrying about children in vulnerable environments and situations, has more plans to expand her schools.

In the next year, the singer’s foundation is slated to create more schools in Baranquilla as well as in Cartagena with each holding approximately 1,000 students. Besides the schools, she also plans on opening centers for children up to five-years-old. These will hold up to 300 kids. She recently attended WISE conference in Qatar and spoke about her plans for the future in education.

“Over the next three years, we pledge to get 54,000 kids who are out of school or at risk of drugs into the education system,” she told the audience. “Ultimately, more than 295,000 people will benefit from this project, including children, teachers, families and community members. New school and classes will be built, school kits and uniforms will be distributed, children will be enrolled in school, feeding and transportation programs, teachers will be trained in strategies and how to identify those students who are at risk so they can receive social support. And we are extremely confident that this partnership is only the beginning and will be the model to replicate in my country until not one single child is out of school.”