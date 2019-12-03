Jennifer Lopez owns the Gotham Awards red carpet in knockout dress

Jennifer Lopez made sure all eyes were on her when she hit the Gotham Independent Film Awards red carpet on Monday. Her movie Hustlers was nominated for Best Feature Film and even though the award finally went to competitor movie Marriage Story, the 50-year-old owned the carpet and posed for photographers like a winner. JLo looked absolutely stunning in a Ralph & Russo one-shoulder, sheer black gown - trimmed with feathers and embroidered gold beadings. The figure-hugging dress was incredibly flattering and showcased her amazing curves to perfection.

The 50-year-old left guests speechless at the Gotham Film Awards with this incredible Ralph&Russo gown

Jennifer's intricate updo - her signature hairstyle for red carpet events - perfectly complemented the black-and-gold design and made her look every inch the diva. She accessorized her look with striking diamond earrings and jewelry by Yeprem, and killer Jimmy Choo heels.

The Hustlers star looked happy and relaxed during the evening and was joined by her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and her film castmates Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Lili Reinhart. They all posed with big smiles during the ceremony that marks the beginning of the Awards season, culminating in the Oscars on February 10.

Jennifer was joined by her Hustlers castmates Julia Stiles, Constance Wu and Lili Reinhart

The Medicine singer took the stage to present the Best Actor Award, won by Marriage Story actor Adam Driver. Jennifer lost against this Netflix production in the Best Feature Film category, but the actress showed there were no hard feelings, she was happy surrounded by her loved ones, A-Rod and the Hustlers girls were there to support her and cheer her up.

JLo's elaborate hairdo is one of her signature hairstyles for gala events

The Bronx star has attracted significant Oscar buzz thanks to her role as Ramona in Hustlers, "Obviously, I'm flattered," she said during an interview for the Los Angeles Times, "You work so hard your whole career...I’ve done so many movies and I’ve done so many roles that I’ve learned to not do it for anything except because I love doing it." Unfortunately, Jenny did not win this time, but there are plenty more chances to take home the gold as awards season ramps up. Watch this space...