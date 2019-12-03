Natti Natasha on how working with Daddy Yankee, Thalia and more helped shape her career

For a look at more exclusive photos from our special edition, pick up the December/January issue of HOLA! USA - available to subscribers now and on newsstands December 6.

Natti Natasha is on a musical path of her own, but she never would have made it without the help and influence of some of the biggest names in Latin music. Since the start of her career, the 32-year-old star has worked alongside Becky G, Ozuna, Daddy Yankee and more. There’s only one part of all of her collaborative success that’s a challenge – picking her favorite. “It’s difficult to decide. Every collaboration I’ve done has been with an artist that I admire,” La Reina de la canción host tells HOLA! USA in the December/January issue.

Natti Natasha talks working with some of the biggest names in Latin music

“For me, Daddy Yankee was a dream since childhood. I thought, ‘My God, one can never imagine that someone so admired can be so humble.' Daddy Yankee marked a before and after in my career.” She continued: “Another collaboration I loved was with Thalía. Who wouldn’t love to collaborate with that spectacular woman! Ozuna has also been a boom. When one of his first songs came out, I said, ‘I want to record with him because of his voice.’ I participated in the writing of the song Criminal.”

MORE: Natti Natasha candidly opens up about going from undocumented to superstar

One of her all-time career highlights has been the remix to her single La mejor versión de mí. Earlier this year, she teamed up with the King of Bachata, Romeo Santos and turned the guitar-led ballad into a dance-worthy hit. “Now the remix of La mejor versión de mí with Romeo [Santos] has just come out,” she said. “Romeo is a source of pride for the Dominican Republic, and doing a bachata with him, from a song of mine… I’m going to tell you the truth; I still don’t believe it.”

The Dominican beauty teamed up with Thalia

Although she’s at the top of her game, she still admits she has a long way to go. Inside HOLA! USA’s December/January edition, the Oh Daddy songstress opens up about overcoming obstacles, the highlight of her success and what’s next.