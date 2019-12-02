Cardi B just conquered one of her fears…well, kind of! The 26-year-old rapper took to her social media to share a video of herself visiting an indoor skydiving facility. In case you’re not familiar, an indoor skydiving session allows you to feel what it’s like flying through the sky. Although you’re actually inside a wind tunnel and not falling from an airplane, the experience is still extremely jolting. At least, according to Cardi B’s video.

©@iamcardib Cardi B went to an indoor skydiving session

“I’m not about this life,” Cardi captioned the short clip that featured her jumping into the wind tunnel. During an indoor skydiving session, you’re supposed to feel like you’re gently flying (emphasis on gently) on a cushion of air. However, the I Like It singer was anything but gentle inside the tube. As soon as she enters the chamber, she flails her legs and arms and starts screaming.

Many fellow celebrities found the post hilarious, including rapper 2chainz who wrote, “Hahahah” and singer Lauren Jauregui who also laughed at the singer and simply commented, “Lmfaooooo.” Cardi is no stranger to opening up her life to her millions of fans. Besides this hilarious video, the rapper recently opened her doors to Vogue to answer 73 questions about herself. During the interview, she got candid about her daughter Kulture.