Eva Longoria's son Santi refuses to get out of Santa's sleigh in hilarious video

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially in the Eva Longoria household! The 44-year-old actress took to her social media to document the adorable outing she had with her one-year-old son Santiago Baston over the weekend to visit Santa Claus. Eva, who is always sharing Santi’s milestones, showed her millions of followers his reaction to discovering Santa’s sled.

©@evalongoria Eva Longoria and her son Santiago Baston had a festive weekend

“Santi found Santa’s sled,” the Desperate Housewives alum said in the video that featured baby Santi walking around a sled and playing with an ornament while a mannequin Santa Claus stood in the back. “And you don’t want to get out now,” she told her son. In the short clip, Eva also revealed the cute nickname she has for Santi. “Santino, vamonos,” she hilariously told him. “He doesn’t want to get out of the sled.”

In the post, Santi’s mom also shared sweet pictures of the two. In one photo, Santi is sitting and posing on the sled, while in another he is joined by Eva as she’s cuddling and kissing him. After the Christmas festivities, the actress revealed that she and Santi touched on down in Miami, most likely for the Art Basel festivities beginning this week.