Serena Williams gives inside look at stunning yacht

Serena Williams’ December is off to a sunny start. The tennis star spent a part of her Thanksgiving holiday weekend on board a luxurious yacht. Serena took to social media on Sunday, December 1, to share a video from the vessel. In the brief clip, the 38-year-old Wimbledon champion bids farewell to her friend Damarri, who is presumably on the Princess Cruise ship she filmed. “Bon voyage,” Serena laughed as she panned the camera around giving fans an inside look at the yacht. The impressive boat featured modern furniture along the windows, as well as a big screen TV, high top counter and bar chairs.

Loading the player...

Although Serena did not tag her location in the video, it’s likely she was yachting around South Florida. The athlete is among several celebrities attending Art Basel in Miami this year. The mom of one will be co-hosting a party for the Faena Festival’s art show, “The Last Supper,” this week, in addition to hosting a launch party for her clothing line at the Faena Bazaar. Other celebrities set to attend the star-studded Miami festival include Swizz Beatz at the Bacardi Rum Room, Bad Bunny at the Ocean Drive cover party, Pharrell Williams at the Hebru Brantley x Billionaire Boys Club x Adidas Originals collaboration collection party, Billy Joel at a SiriusXM event, in addition to Lenny Kravitz, Paris Hilton, Idris Elba, G-Eazy and many, many more.

