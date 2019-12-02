After over ten months together, Marc Anthony’s son Cristian Muñiz and his girlfriend Kylie Jane are clearly more solid than ever. So much so, that the petite brunette is almost one of the family. As he does every year, Christian joined mom Dayanara Torres and brother Ryan in beginning December by choosing their Christmas tree and decorating it. But there was an extra-special helper taking part in the family tradition this year – in the form of Christian’s girlfriend.

©@sunnysidekylie Christian's girlfriend of ten months helped the family pick out - and decorate - their Christmas tree

Former Miss Universe Dayanara shared a time-lapse video of the clan – who also included her mom Doña Luz Delgado and another family friend – transforming the living room into a festive wonderland. In the clip Kylie Jane can be seen helping to hang baubles on the tree, having a cuddle with the family dog Coco and at one point sharing a kiss, almost off-camera, with her boo.

"Our tradition," wrote Dayanara as a way of introduction to the video. “Choose the tree with the kids and decorate it!” She ended the message on a humorous note, writing: “Of course they’re never there to help take it down and put away the decorations.”

Christian flew back to L.A. to be with his loved ones just in time for Thanksgiving, which was full of emotion for Dayanara’s family. First Christian surprised his little brother Ryan, 16, then his abuela, neither of whom knew he was making the trip across from New York – where he’s currently based.