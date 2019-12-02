Finally the day arrived. On Saturday 30, the beautiful city of Paris hosted one of the most prestigious high-society events in the world. The doors of the Shangri-la hotel opened to receive a selected group of young women, the cream of the crop of the international jet-set, attending Le Bal - an exclusive, invitation-only charitable event held in Paris and organized by socialité Ophélie Renouard since 1992. Among the lucky invitees were Victoria and Cristina Iglesias, Julio Iglesias' beautiful twin daughters.

©@sumptuous_events_paris Julio Iglesias' daughters inaugurated the night dancing the waltz with Iván and Nicolás de Poligny

The sisters were absolutely stunning in gowns designed by Elie Saab and enjoyed a beautiful night full of magic along with other exclusive guests such as Princess María Carolina de Borbón-Dos Sicilias, actor Jean-Paul Belmondo's grandaughter Stella Belmondo and Jet Li's daughter Janet Li. All of them posed together, smiling at the camera and very elegant in their dresses in a photo marking the unforgettable night forever.