Enrique Iglesias’ life has not been the same since the arrival of his twins Lucy and Nicholas with former tennis player Anna Kournikova. Since then, the singer has a different view of life, very different from the one he had when he was 18, when he distanced himself completely from his family in search for his own musical success. In a candid interview, the Súbeme la Radio singer spoke about his relationship with his father, Julio Iglesias, and how complicated it was to be distanced from him for a decade.

Enrique Iglesias with Lucy and Nicholas, his twins of almost two years

“At 18, I separated from my family completely and it was difficult. I left and for 10 years I had absolutely no contact with my father," the Spanish confessed to ICON magazine, where he showed his most personal side. Although his beginnings in music were not easy, he wanted to forge his own career without anyone telling him what to do.

"I suffered a lot. But what I felt for my music gave me strength. And, above all, I pursued the goal to do it my way," he confessed. Today Enrique looks to the past and sees "a dreamer and brave kid," despite the advantages of having of famous father. "Have I had opportunities that other artists may not have had? Of course," he says sincerely. However, for him, "It's impossible to succeed in this business if you don't have songs that connect with the public."

Enrique Iglesias opens up about the estrangement he had for years with his father

The situation is now very different. A few days ago, the singer felt the need to talk to his father. "We had a very nice conversation. It was very good mood ... It comforted me a lot," he confessed about that conversation. In that revelation, Enrique assured that his twins are his main reason for joy.

Julio Iglesias, a loving grandfather

Unlike what the tabloids have published in the past, Julio Iglesias is present in the life of his grandchildren. "The legend says that I have not met them: I know my grandchildren by heart," he told Televisa Espectáculos months ago. "I see myself reflected a lot in Enrique and Enrique is the father of his children, who are my grandchildren. In my granddaughter, I see a lot of Iglesias, in [Nicholas] I see more of the Russian side. Everything is transmitted, genetics is magical," he added about the little ones at home.

Lucy and Nicholas are about to turn two

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are one of Hollywood’s most beautiful families. And although they have kept their relationship away from the media for almost two decades, the loving parents do not resist posting on the social media some of the funniest and most tender moments as parents.