Julio Iglesias' twin daughters Victoria and Cristina dazzle at debutante Le Bal in Paris

Finally the day arrived. On Saturday 30, the beautiful city of Paris hosted one of the most prestigious high-society events in the world. The doors of the Shangri-la hotel opened to receive a selected group of young women, the cream of the crop of the international jet-set, attending Le Bal - an exclusive, invitation-only charitable event held in Paris and organized by socialité Ophélie Renouard since 1992. Among the lucky invitees were Victoria and Cristina Iglesias, Julio Iglesias' beautiful twin daughters,

RELATED: Julio Iglesias' twins show off incredible bikini bodies in the Caribbean

Julio Iglesias' daughters inaugurated the night dancing the waltz with Iván and Nicolás de Poligny

The sisters were absolutely stunning in gowns designed by Elie Saab and enjoyed a beautiful night full of magic along with other exclusive guests such as Princess María Carolina de Borbón-Dos Sicilias, actor Jean-Paul Belmondo's grandaughter Stella Belmondo and Jet Li's daughter Janet Li. All of them posed together, smiling at the camera and very elegant in their dresses in a photo marking the unforgettable night forever.

RELATED: Elle McPherson's son Flynn, best pal of Cristina and Victoria Iglesias

Cristina Iglesias chose this stunning design in pale pink with a tye-dye effect in the skirt created by Elie Saab

Following Le Bal protocol that states guests must wear haute couture designs, Enrique Iglesias' sisters chose two beautiful gowns, following the palette they already showed off at the Met Gala back in 2018. Victoria wore a halter-neck design in blue tones that fashion designer Elie Saab presented on the Paris runway in January, whereas Cristina went for a pale pink strapless dress with an architectural satin bodice and a tye-dye effect skirt. Super stylish and with their long golden locks falling over her shoulders, they both looked out of this world.

Victoria wore this halter-neck gown, also by Elise Saab, in delicate blue, pink and green shades

The most special moment of the night for the girls, and also for their mom Miranda Rijnsburger, was the beautiful waltz they danced with Argentinian Counts Iván and Nicholás de Poligny. After that, guests danced to the rhythms of the La La Land movie soundtrack in the impressive rooms of the Shangri-la hotel, decorated in pink tones for the occasion.