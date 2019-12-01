Hugh Jackman strips down for wife's birthday and does a polar plunge!

Hugh Jackman had a chilling birthday gift for his wife Deborra-Lee Furness. Forgoing traditional flowers or cards, The Greatest Showman leading man stripped down to shorts and jumped into freezing waters over his love's birthday weekend. “Two minutes!” he exclaimed afterward, dripping wet and trekking over the rocky beach. “Happy birthday, my baby!” the 51-year-old A-lister said after he completed his polar plunge.

Watch for yourself below!

Hugh Jackman braved the cold with his wife Deb and their two adorable pooches

“Oh my God - it’s freezing!” Deborah says from behind the camera. Although you wouldn’t be able to tell from the huge smile on Hugh’s face. However, that doesn’t mean he’s looking to dive back in anytime soon. “Definitely do not need to do that again!” he wrote on social media alongside the video.

The carousel post also featured a sweet photo of a bundled up Hugh, Deborah and their dogs Dali and Allegra on the beach. Deborah celebrated her 64th birthday on Saturday, November 30. Hugh put out a lovely message for her, writing: “Some people shine a light that transfixes us ... others shine a light that envelops and includes. The latter is my baby. My love, my wife. Happy birthday Deb! #happybirthday #teamdeb.” The Australian duo have been married since 1996.