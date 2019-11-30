JLo and A-Rod take Black Friday shopping to the next level

Black Friday shopping just got even wilder. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez added frenzy to the BF fire they stepped out for deals and steals on November 29. The engaged power pair braved the L.A. cold as they strolled down the famed Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, of course. And while she may be an internationally known icon and he may be a famed Yankees baller, who doesn’t love to save their dinero?

Jennifer Lopez was out and about on Black Friday!

The 50-year-old triple threat and 44-year-old sports commentator were photographed browsing in various stores, including the Italian luxury fashion at Brunello Cucinelli. JLo was also spotted on a solo jaunt - security was obviously still in tow - through Gucci. The pair’s children were seen out with them as well that evening. Pro tip? Pull your whip around back and sneak in through the store’s rear entrance if you can!

JLo was back in black for Black Friday

For the year’s biggest day in shopping, Jenny slipped into a modish monochromatic look. It was a fairly signature step out for the superstar: a sleek turtleneck tucked into high-waisted leather pants and topped by a bespoke peacoat. Everything was dipped in a black hue.

JLo's B&W Balmain bag with leather fringe

Accessories-wise, the Hustlers star let in a bit more color. She donned sleek glasses and a multi-textured Balmain bag, which featured white coloring and gold trimming as well. Her trademark hoop earrings were in the same golden hue. She complemented her bag with shiny white shiny kicks. To recap: JLo called upon a black, white and gold palette for the outing.

The shopping trip comes on the heels of JLo and A-Rod’s cozy Thanksgiving with the kids. The A-listers celebrated with Alex’s daughters Natasha and Ella and Jennifer’s lovebugs Emme and Max. “So grateful today and everyday! Blessings…” she wrote along with some family photos. “HAPPY THANKSGIVING EVERYONE!!”