Chrissy Teigen's Thanksgiving outfit will make you LOL

Chrissy Teigen never misses an opportunity to troll her husband John Legend. The Lip Sync Battle host proved she doesn’t even take off from her hilarious hobby on holidays with a special Thanksgiving photo poking fun at her beloved hubby. Chrissy and two friends donned matching onesies which were tiled with John’s “Sexiest Man Alive” PEOPLE magazine cover. “Great pic guys we all look great!!!” she quipped.

Chrissy Teigen trolled her husband John Legend with a custom onesie

The freshly-34-year-old beauty enlisted the help of pals Bronwyn Reed and Paul Barbosa for the trending jest. What did John have to say? “Stunning,” he commented goodnaturedly. John was also seen laughing at the big reveal in videos shared to social media.

This is not the first time Chrissy has taunted John about the media outlet crowned title. The mom-of-two has been trolling her love on social media from the moment the announcement was made. She even went as far as to update her bio to: “currently sleeping with people’s sexiest man alive.”

Chrissy's annual Thanksgiving leftover breakfast

Of course, the family’s Thanksgiving was legendary, filled with much more LOL moments. Chrissy shared various snippets of the holiday to social media. It seems her 3-year-old daughter Luna helped prepare some of their traditional meal. While it included a turkey, Chrissy adamantly told the world she isn’t into the bird. “Our turkey looks like a fake ass turkey but it’s real and juicy. but still s— because turkey sucks ass always,” she wrote along with a video of the turkey arriving at their table.

In truth Chrissy, revealed that she never has dinner with anyone because she is “so dead from cooking.” “Continuing my tradition of dinner in the morning!” she wrote along with a delicious-looking photo smattered with leftovers. It was a celebratory-filled week for the cookbook author as she marked her birthday on Saturday, November 30.