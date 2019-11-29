If there is anyone in Hollywood that knows how to organize an epic party, it is, without a doubt, Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara. And we have the proof! The Colombian beauty was the perfect Thanksgiving host, turning a gathering of family and friends gathering into a lavish gold-themed fiesta where everyone got their groove on reggaeton beats. Sofia paid attention to every tiny detail, lights, balloons, décor, cakes... and of course, entertainment! All so her guests – her son Manolo González Vergara, mom Margarita, husband Joe Manganiello, sister Veronica and niece Claudia Vergara, among them – had an unforgettable night. Of course, the family pets, chihuahuas Baguette and Bubbles, did not miss the chance to get glammed up and party, too.

It's clear that Sofía REALLY knows how to show her gratitude in style, and if it's with the fun Vergara clan by her side, even better! "This is how you celebrate 'Sangiving'," she wrote on social media. So if you want to know how the Vergaras do it, you just have to press play and watch the video!

