It's fair to say that this has been a very special few days for the family of Dayanara Torres, and eventful! too! On Thursday we saw how the sons she shares with Marc Anthony, 18-year-old Cristian and 16-year-old Ryan, were reunited to celebrate Thanksgiving in a moving video shared by her mom on social media. Then, just hours later, the former beauty queen posted an even more emotional clip.

In it, a slightly confused Cristian, hidden in the back yard behind the walls of the house, looks at the camera: "When do I come out? She didn´t say anything!," he asks brother Ryan who is capturing the scene on camera. Seconds later, Dayanara walks into the garden followed by the family dog Coco and her mom Doña Luz Delgado, completely unaware of the big surprise her grandson is about to give her. "Y llegó la reina madre," (the Queen Mother has arrived), posted the Mira Quién Baila jury member along with the video. And just at that moment, Cristian leaves his garden hideout so that his abuela can see him.

Cristian is currently studying in New York, far from his family, who are based in Los Angeles, so every moment he spends with them now is absolutely precious. So his grandmother's emotional reaction to seeing him is completely understandable. "Oh my God!, oh my God!," she can not stop repeating."Ay, papi, ¿cuándo llegaste?," Doña Luz asks her grandson while hugging him tightly. "¡Ay qué rico!," she says before focusing her attention on the young man behind the camera. "Y tú, ¿mi amor?," Doña Luz asks - moving out of the shot while still fussing over Ryan, like any 'abuela' in the world would do.