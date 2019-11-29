When Barack Obama was sworn in as US president in 2009, his younger daughter Sasha was so little she needed to stand on a bench so she could appear in the photographs of the historic moment with her parents and sister Malia. It was the start of the new chapter for Michelle and Barack’s daughters – who are now 18 and 21 years old – growing up not just in the White House but also in the public eye. Over the years, official photographs from the multitudes of events and functions the sisters attended allowed fans to see the pair mature from shy little girls into confident young women, with their own unique fashion sense.

Ten years have passed since the day Barack was elected as the 44th president of the United States. Although we don’t see Malia and Sasha at official events like we did when their dad was in office, updates on the pretty sisters can still be found on social media. The most recent photograph Michelle Obama shared really got fans talking.