To Salma Hayek, family is everything. There's nothing the Mexican actress enjoys more than gathering her nearest and dearest around the table, and if it's for a special occasion such as Thanksgiving, even better! Salma shared lovely pictures of the celebrations with her husband, fashion mogul Francois Henri Pinault, actor friends Bryant Tyree Henry and Hale Applewood, and as the guest of honor, one of the biggest turkeys we have seen in a while!

©salmahayek With long wavy hair and a black jumper, Valentina Paloma enjoys a fabulous Thanksgiving meal at the table

In another picture, we can appreciate the beautiful glassware and crockery Salma used for the table, all in elegant red, black and white tones, adding some yellow and orange touches with cute pumpkin deco arrangements. And of course, Salma and Francois Henri's 12-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma is enjoying the beautiful family meal. Dressed in a simple black jumper and with her long hair falling over her shoulder in waves, Valentina - along with the rest of her friends - is firmly focused on the food and seems unaware she's been snapped by mom.

It's quite rare to see Salma's daughter on the celebrity circuit. The last time we saw her out and about was at this year's Milan Fashion Week, where she joined her famous mom in attending the Bottega Veneta fashion show. With shorter hair and a velvet maroon mini dress, she looked super pretty and showed that style and elegance run in the family.