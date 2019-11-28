Who knew Eva Mendes was the ultimate 1980s diva? The actress shared a brand new retro makeover – complete with "enhanced" lips, dark bouffant hair and well, a LOT of makeup. "Back to work serving Dynasty aesthetics," she wrote alongside a short clip where fans of the iconic '80s show will recognize the Alexis-Colby-ready-for-a-Krystle-Carrington-catfight vibes. Makeup artist María Vargas-Guzman was the mind behind Eva's incredible beauty transformation, while Eva's hairstylist Mike Lorenzano created her big hair, don't care look.

©Hola Fans who are used to seeing Eva's natural makeup, above, had some strong reactions after seeing her Dynasty look

The most hilarious part about Eva's new look was the comments from her fans, many of which she responded to herself. The makeover was so dramatic that one fan asked Eva, "Is that actually your hair??!!" The star replied, "No. Wig. And my face is done up to look like I’ve had you know, enhancements ...ha." Other followers were so sure that the "cosmetic surgery" was real, that they reprimanded her, with one writing: "Stop that plastic surgery...!" Her tongue-in-cheek reply was, "Relax dad. It’s makeup to make me look different and 'done'. My make up artist was that good. And I hope you know that’s not my real hair either! Ha! sending good vibes."