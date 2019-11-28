Marc Anthony's ex-wife Dayanara Torres had a very special Thanksgiving full of family surprises. The Los Angeles-based model captured the moment that elder son Cristian, who has been away at college in New York, shocked his little brother Ryan by jetting into L.A. to surprise the teenager at his high school. Proud mom Dayanara shared a video on social media showing Cris appearing without warning to greet the stunned 16-year-old, whose jaw literally dropped! But, once getting past his disbelief, he couldn't help but ecstatically give his big bro a huge hug.

©@dayanarapr Last June, elder son Cristian graduated from high school, reuniting his mom Dayanara and dad Marc Anthony

In the same video, Dayanara shared other sweet moments between the two, shot in their back yard with the family pet Coco, just as they used to do when 18-year-old Cris lived back home.



The former Miss Universe shared the moving video with the message: "How can I not give thanks for my life, my children, my family, for love... Today I'll go to bed happy with a full house. Cristian here from New York for the weekend."

