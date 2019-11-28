Former first lady Michelle Obama shared a rare family picture with husband Barack and their daughters, 21-year-old Malia and 18-year-old Sasha, to wish her followers a happy Thanksgiving: "From our family to yours," she wrote in the lovely post with a stunning picture of the four members of the family posing with big smiles in a luscious green garden. But if there is something that caught the eyes of her followers it was the incredible transformation of the youngest member of the family. "Wow!! Sasha is stunning!!," and even Demi Lovato commented on how beautiful the girls look, writing: "The girls are so grown and beautiful!!"

©michelleobama Wow! 18-year-old Sasha looked absolutely stunning in the Obamas latest picture

Sasha Obama looks absolutely gorgeous in a black dress with spaghetti straps and a thigh high-slit and simple silver necklace. The photo was taken back in May just before the 18-year-old attended her high-school prom, which explains her smart attire and smoky eye makeup. Sasha, whose real name is Natasha, has since started her studies at the University of Michigan, where she already has become very popular among the students.

The Obamas' latest family portrait shows how Sasha has transformed from a shy young lady to a confident woman. As the older of the two, her sister Malia has been more in the media spotlight, whereas Sasha has kept a more discreet profile. So it's no wonder that fans were delighted by this opportunity to see her shine.

©GettyImages Although Sasha has grown up in the public eye, she has always kept a low profile

Sasha's style has obviously evolved over the years. In 2015, also on Thanksgiving, we saw the former President's daughter rocking chic glasses during her dad's speech at the annual Turkey Pardoning Ceremony. She chose a simple in a knitted white jumper and a denim skirt for the occasion.

