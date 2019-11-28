Watch: Marc Anthony & Dayanara Torres' sons get a surprise Thanksgiving reunion

Marc Anthony's ex-wife Dayanara Torres had a very special Thanksgiving full of family surprises. The Los Angeles-based model captured the moment that elder son Cristian, who has been away at college in New York, shocked his little brother Ryan by jetting into L.A. to surprise the teenager at his high school. Proud mom Dayanara shared a video on social media showing Cris appearing without warning to greet the stunned 16-year-old, whose jaw literally dropped! But, once getting past his disbelief, he couldn't help but ecstatically give his big bro a huge hug.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO

Last June, elder son Cristian graduated from high school, reuniting his mom Dayanara and dad Marc Anthony

In the same video, Dayanara shared other sweet moments between the two, shot in their back yard with the family pet Coco, just as they used to do when 18-year-old Cris lived back home.

RELATED: Dayanara Torres and Marc Anthony's son Cristian and girlfriend celebrate a big relationship milestone

The former Miss Universe shared the moving video with the message: "How can I not give thanks for my life, my children, my family, for love... Today I'll go to bed happy with a full house. Cristian here from New York for the weekend."

WATCH: THE MOMENT RYAN GETS A SURPRISE VISIT FROM BIG BROTHER CRISTIAN

Loading the player...

Having her kids home for Thanksgiving has been the best cure for Dayanara's broken heart. A week ago, the former Mira Quién Baila star revealed that she was going through some tough family times because of the death of her beloved grandmother Aida.

RELATED: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT DAYANARA TORRES

Dayanara's kids have helped her stay positive after a year of loss, breakups and health challenges

The TV host's year has been a challenging one. In early 2019, Dayanara revealed that she was battling skin cancer, and underwent two rounds of surgery as part of her treatment. The model, who got engaged to producer Louis D'Esposito in 2018, also saw her relationship end as she was fighting the disease.

RELATED: DAYANARA AND MARC ANTHONY'S SON RYAN'S LIFE IN PICTURES

Despite this year's hurdles, she's been moving ahead thanks to the support of her loved ones, including sons Cristian and Ryan, who have been by her side throughout. Next year she'll return to TV screens as a judge on Univision's Mira Quién Baila All Stars and is also expected to finish her cancer treatment in March.